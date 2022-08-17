Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 530 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.48. 17,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

