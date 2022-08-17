Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.6 %

IR stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.58. 138,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 86,662 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

