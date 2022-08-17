InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.77. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 10,505 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded InnSuites Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10,861.50 per share, with a total value of $54,307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,881,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,883,899,904.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

