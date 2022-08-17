Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on INO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

