Insider Buying: 77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM) Senior Officer Buys C$13,650.00 in Stock

77 (CHM.TO) (TSE:CHM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Marcotte purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$733,896.80.
Michael Marcotte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Michael Marcotte acquired 5,000 shares of 77 (CHM.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$22,400.00.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Marcotte acquired 5,000 shares of 77 (CHM.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$29,400.00.
77 (CHM.TO) Stock Performance
About 77 (CHM.TO)
