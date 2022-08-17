Insider Buying: RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Acquires 1,717 Shares of Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Adam Alexander bought 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,229.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RumbleON Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ RMBL traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 358,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.17 million, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. RumbleON had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBL shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on RumbleON to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $8,678,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $7,109,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

