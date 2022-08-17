Insider Buying: RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Acquires 1,717 Shares of Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Adam Alexander bought 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,229.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
RumbleON Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ RMBL traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 358,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.17 million, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. RumbleON had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $8,678,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $7,109,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RumbleON (RMBL)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.