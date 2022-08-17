Insider Buying: Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Insider Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Rating) insider Lindsay Tanner purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$11.33 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,862.00 ($11,092.31).

Suncorp Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.71%.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

