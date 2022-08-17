Insider Selling: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Insider Sells 13,559 Shares of Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AWR stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $89.66. 118,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.28. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 10.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American States Water by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

