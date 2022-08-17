Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Matthew Levine sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $422,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,782.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Levine sold 3,300 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $95,733.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $214,776.00.

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 1,059,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $2,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

