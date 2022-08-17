Insider Selling: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearfield Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.38. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $121.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.