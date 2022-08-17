Insider Selling: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Roger G. Harding sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $60,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Clearfield Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CLFD stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.38. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $121.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
