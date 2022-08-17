Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells 763 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $81,160.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,366 shares in the company, valued at $23,865,811.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.34. 432,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,764. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 29.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,308,000 after buying an additional 603,323 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

