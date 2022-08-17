Insider Selling: EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Insider Sells 2,493 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVgo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EVGO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,107. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.86. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $6,168,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in EVgo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

