Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells 30,006 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 191,301 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Jamf by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

