Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 5,576 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.60. The stock had a trading volume of 480,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,747. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $130.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. Qualys’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

