Insider Selling: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells 126,647 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance
NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.57. 1,803,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $43.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
Featured Articles
