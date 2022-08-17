Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) EVP Sells 57,743 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. 739,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,004. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.53. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XENE. Wedbush boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

