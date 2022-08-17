Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.54. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

