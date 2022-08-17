Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.
Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products
In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
