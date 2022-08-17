Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,781,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,014,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 162,158 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $268.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.18. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

