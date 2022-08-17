Insurance Australia Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Insurance Australia Group Trading Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insurance Australia Group (IAUGY)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.