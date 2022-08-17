Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IART shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,752 shares of company stock valued at $601,367. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 381.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 247,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,383 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $14,479,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $14,403,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $76.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

