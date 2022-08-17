Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IART shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,752 shares of company stock valued at $601,367. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
IART stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $76.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
