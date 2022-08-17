Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

IPAR opened at $85.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

