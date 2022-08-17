International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.68

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.68 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 169.60 ($2.05). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 168.99 ($2.04), with a volume of 1,612,666 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,110.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.41.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

