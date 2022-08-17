Internet Computer Price Tops $7.91 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $58.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $7.91 or 0.00032945 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037382 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,271,783 coins and its circulating supply is 255,282,831 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
