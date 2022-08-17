Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 million.

Intevac Trading Down 0.4 %

IVAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,484. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intevac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Featured Stories

