Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 2.7 %

Intuit stock traded down $13.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.08. 15,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,705. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.62. The company has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.94.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

