Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

