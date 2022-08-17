Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,082. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 197,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter.

