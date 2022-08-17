Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,082. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.