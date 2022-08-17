Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

IVR traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,485. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.35%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 91.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 110,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 382.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

