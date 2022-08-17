Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Position Lifted by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 413.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 689,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 555,069 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 966,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 538,613 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 286,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 58,734 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

