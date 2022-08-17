Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 253,457 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,623 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,552,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 50,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,387. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

