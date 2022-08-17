Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 9.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $101,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.60. 788,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,487,128. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.22 and a 200 day moving average of $321.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

