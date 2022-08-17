Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

PSCH traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $153.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $195.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.75.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.