Investors Buy High Volume of Genius Brands International Call Options (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 29,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average daily volume of 4,869 call options.

Institutional Trading of Genius Brands International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genius Brands International by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Genius Brands International by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Genius Brands International by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Brands International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,149 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of GNUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 487,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,877. The company has a market cap of $335.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. Genius Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 661.32%. Equities analysts expect that Genius Brands International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

