ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ION Acquisition Corp 3

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IACC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,032,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 921,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 600,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 4th quarter worth about $3,363,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,248,000.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IACC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,345. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.