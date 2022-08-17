Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.