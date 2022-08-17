IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $277.46 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,427.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00176736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00128521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034823 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

