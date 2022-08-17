IQ.cash Price Up 39.4% This Week (IQ)

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $73,580.25 and $19.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

