iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Up 3.9%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.93 and last traded at $160.37. Approximately 6,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 347,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,409,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,728,000 after buying an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LTS One Management LP grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

