IRISnet Market Cap Tops $33.37 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $661,579.00 worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037125 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,093,706,124 coins and its circulating supply is 1,357,266,407 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

