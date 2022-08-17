iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock to $61.00. 31,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 613,272 shares.The stock last traded at $59.86 and had previously closed at $59.71.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

iRobot Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.43.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

