IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of IRS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 17,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
