iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,355,000 after buying an additional 126,264 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $320,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.