iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 183.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,814 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,609,175.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 433,101 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 349,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 256,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194,501 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.70. 11,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,101. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.44. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $153.04.

