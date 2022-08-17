iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,919 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock remained flat at $62.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,606,546 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

