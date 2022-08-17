iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

