iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA remained flat at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,606,546 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94.

