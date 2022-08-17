iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

