iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.73 and last traded at $34.82. 36,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 147,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter.

