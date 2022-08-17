iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 47,811 shares.The stock last traded at $126.04 and had previously closed at $125.91.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

