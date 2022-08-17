iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,599. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77.

